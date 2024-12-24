Former US President Bill Clinton hospitalised after developing fever, remains in “good spirits”

Washington DC: Former US President Bill Clinton was admitted to a Washington DC hospital on Monday afternoon (local time) for testing and observation after developing a fever, according to his spokesperson.

Angel Urena, Clinton’s deputy chief of staff, informed CNN that the former president is fine, remains in good spirits, and is hopeful about returning home by Christmas. Urena also expressed Clinton’s gratitude for the “excellent care” he is receiving.

Sharing a post on X early morning on Tuesday, Urena wrote, “President Clinton was admitted to MedStar Georgetown University Hospital this afternoon for testing and observation after developing a fever. He remains in good spirits and deeply appreciates the excellent care he is receiving.”

Clinton, 78, was at his home in Washington when he was taken to MedStar Georgetown University Hospital. He is expected to remain at least overnight in the hospital, an aide said, describing the former president as “awake and alert,” CNN reported.

Earlier in 2021, Clinton was admitted to the UC Irvine Medical Center’s intensive care unit for a urinary tract infection that spread to his bloodstream. He also underwent quadruple bypass heart surgery in 2004 and had two stents inserted to open one artery in 2010, according to a report by CNN.

Bill Clinton, an American politician from Arkansas, served as the 42nd President of the United States, from 1993 to 2001. He took office at the end of the Cold War and was the first baby-boomer generation President.

Clinton graduated from Georgetown University and in 1968 won a Rhodes Scholarship to Oxford University. He received a law degree from Yale University in 1973 and entered politics in Arkansas.

Clinton was elected Arkansas Attorney General in 1976 and won the governorship in 1978. After losing a bid for a second term, he regained the office four years later and served until he defeated incumbent George Bush and third-party candidate Ross Perot in the 1992 presidential race.

(Source: ANI)