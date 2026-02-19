Former Prince Andrew arrested on suspicion of misconduct

London: Former prince and brother of King Charles, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

According to UK media reports, Police arrived at Mountbatten-Windsor’s home at Sandringham, King Charles’s estate in Norfolk, north of London.

The Thames Valley Police, which covers regions west of London including Mountbatten-Windsor’s former residence, stated that it was assessing reports claiming that the former prince had sent trade reports to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in 2010.

CNN reported earlier this month that Mountbatten-Windsor had moved out of Windsor and was now a resident of Norfolk, in eastern England.

Mountbatten-Windsor has always denied any wrongdoing in connection to his affiliation with Epstein, and said he regrets the friendship.

Buckingham Palace has yet to issue a statement on the reported arrest.