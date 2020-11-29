Islamabad: Former Pakistan president Asif Ali Zardari and late Pakistan prime minister Benazir Bhutto’s daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari got engaged to US-based businessman Younas Choudhry’s son Mahmood Chaudhary on Friday in a lavish ceremony in Karachi.

As per reports, the ceremony took place in attendance of 100-150 guests in Bilawal House in the capital city of Pakistan, Karachi.

Although Asif Ali Zardari was shifted to a private hospital not too long ago in Karachi, he was present in the ceremony for his daughter.

Bakhtawar’s brother, Bilawal Bhutto, who was infected with corona virus also joined the ceremony through a video call.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders, senior politicians, real estate tycoons, business giants, eminent lawyers were seen among the guests in the ceremony.

Bakhtawar Bhutto shared her engagement pictures on her official Instagram account.In the picture, Bakhtawar was seen in a peach-coloured ensemble with her fiancé Mahmood Choudhry, who was wearing a white-coloured attire and a portrait of her late mother Benazir Bhutto was seen in the background.

