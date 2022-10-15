Former Chief Justice shot dead in terrorist attack in balochistan

Islamabad: A former high court chief justice of Pakistan’s Balochistan province Muhammad Noor Meskanzai was shot dead outside a mosque on Friday, police officials said.

Reports says, some unknown assailants opened fire at Muhammad Noor outside the mosque in the Kharan area leaving him seriously injured.

The former chief justice was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed of his injuries.

Balochistan chief minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo expressed his condolences over the death of the judge and said that his services were unforgettable and the cowardly attacks of the enemies of peace cannot intimidate the nation.

Two other persons were also seriously injured in the incident and they have been admitted to the hospital in serious condition.

Earlier in the day, a remote controlled bomb blast killed three people and injured four others in Mastung area.