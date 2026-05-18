“Focus on deepening strategic military cooperation”: Rajnath Singh undertakes visit to Vietnam, S Korea

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New Delhi : India will be looking to deepen strategic military cooperation, strengthen defence industrial partnerships, and boost maritime collaboration during the two-leg visit of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Vietnam and South Korea.

The Defence Minister will reach Hanoi, Vietnam, today, where he will hold bilateral talks with the Minister of National Defence of Vietnam, General Phan Van Giang, during the visit.

In a post on X, Singh said, “Today, 18th May, I shall be reaching Hanoi. Looking forward to visiting Vietnam and South Korea this week to further expand the scope of our engagement.”

“I will focus on deepening strategic military cooperation, strengthening defence industrial partnerships, and boosting maritime collaboration, promoting peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region,” he added

Rajnath Singh’s visit to Vietnam marks 10 years of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations, which was upgraded to the Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the state visit of the President of Vietnam to India from May 05 to 07, 2026, according to a release from the Ministry of Defence.

A Joint Vision Statement of India-Vietnam Defence Partnership towards 2030 was signed as part of Rajnath Singh’s last visit from June 08 to 10, 2022. The vision statement clearly enunciates a defined way ahead for bilateral defence cooperation. The two democracies have a common interest in the peace and prosperity of the region.

Rajnath Singh’s visit also coincides with the 136th birth anniversary of former President of Vietnam Ho Chi Minh on May 19, 2026. Raksha Mantri will lay a wreath at the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum and pay tribute as a mark of respect.

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After Vietnam, the Defence Minister will head to South Korea and hold bilateral talks with the Minister of National Defence Ahn Gyu-back. The Ministers will review defence cooperation between the two countries and explore new initiatives to further strengthen bilateral engagements. They will also exchange views on regional and global issues of shared interest.

He will also meet Minister of Defence Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) Lee, Yong-cheol and chair the India-Korea business roundtable, according to the release.

A joint inauguration of the Indian War Memorial with Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs Kwon Oh-eul has been planned on May 21, marking India’s contribution in the Korean War is one of the most profound chapters in history, defined by unwavering commitment to global peace and stability.

India’s decision to extend the support was meant to add a healing touch to the war by deploying 60 Parachute Field Ambulance of the Indian Army. Serving for more than three years, the unit treated over two lakh patients and performed about 2,500 surgeries, in addition to treating a number of civilians. The second major contribution of India was the Chairmanship of the Neutral Nations Repatriation Commission, an Indian proposal to the UN, which was accepted with a majority. Accordingly, the Custodian Force of India, a 5,230-strong Indian Army contingent, undertook the peaceful repatriation of almost 2,000 prisoners of war in the post-war phase, according to the release.

The Natural Alignment of India’s ‘Act East Policy’ and the Republic of Korea’s ‘Indo-Pacific Strategy’ as well as shared values in the Indo-Pacific Region, has opened a new chapter in the relations between the two countries.

(ANI)

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