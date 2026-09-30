Flydubai flight sends hijack alert on Dubai-Tel Aviv route

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New-Delhi: A Flydubai passenger aircraft flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv was diverted to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday after transmitting emergency signals, triggering an initial hijacking scare and a heightened security response in Israel.

The aircraft, operating as flydubai flight FZ1073, was flying from Dubai International Airport to Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv when it reportedly transmitted the international emergency code 7700, according to flight-tracking data cited by Israeli media.

Reports claim that the emergency signal on the plane was activated during a violent altercation between the pilots in the cockpit, but the official reason for change of course and emergency signal is yet to be determined.

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The flight, carrying more than 150 passengers, was eventually diverted to Saudi Arabia and landed safely in Tabuk. Reports said Israeli fighter jets were scrambled after the emergency signals were received as authorities monitored the situation.

The incident prompted a significant security response because of the emergency and hijacking-related signals transmitted by the aircraft. All passengers were subsequently reported safe, while arrangements were being made for them to continue their journey to Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz were also reported to have held an urgent security consultation following the incident.

The outlet further said that the aircraft dropped 17,400 feet in altitude – from 34,000 to around 16,600 feet – over just two minutes.