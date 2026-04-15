Florida teen kills stepsister on cruise ship, charged for abusing and murdering

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Florida: A 16-year-old teenager allegedly killed his 18-year-old stepsister during a family trip on a cruise ship in the month of November in 2025.

The accused charged for abusing and murdering is identified as Timothy Hudson and the victim is identified as Anna Kepner from Florida.

It is being reportedly said that Anna was killed due to mechanical asphyxia which means forcefully stopping someone to breathe. It is being reportedly said that she was killed by mechanical asphyxia which means forcefully stopping someone to breathe.

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The teenager, Hudson was initially charged as juvenile with murder and sexual abuse but subsequently indicted on 10 March. He is not in custody but kept with his uncle in Florida and submit to location monitoring. It is also being said that no one below the age of 18 should go near him without any adult supervision.

Anna Kepner lived in Titusville, Florida. She was a high school senior expected to graduate in 2026. Her father is identified as Christopher Kepner and her grandmother as Barbara Kepner.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.