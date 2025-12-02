Floods and landslides claim hundreds of lives in Southeast Asia

Advertisement

Delhi: Catastrophic floods and landslides have ravaged Indonesia, Sri Lanka, and Thailand, leaving a trail of destruction and claiming over 1,200 lives. The disaster, triggered by heavy monsoon rains and tropical cyclones, has displaced thousands more, with many still missing.

The Indonesian government has deployed massive aid, including food, medicine, and rescue teams, to the affected areas.

Affected Areas:

Advertisement

– Indonesia: Sumatra island, where roads have been washed out and bridges collapsed, leaving villages inaccessible.

– Sri Lanka: Central hills, where landslides and floods have destroyed homes and infrastructure.

– Thailand: Southern provinces, where flooding has affected over 1.5 million households and 3.9 million people.