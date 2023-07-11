Flight diverted after business class passenger throw tantrum over food choice

A United Airlines flight heading from Houston, in the US, to Amsterdam was diverted to Chicago due to an unruly passenger. The plane was diverted after a business class passenger interrupted the flight because his preferred meal was not available.

According to the Guardian, on Sunday, the fight took off from the George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston at 4:20 p.m. (local time).

The flight then began circling the city’s O’Hare International Airport for almost two hours to use up fuel in order to reduce the weight of the aircraft for landing. Taking to Twitter, Flightradar24 said that the flight was “jettisoning fuel prior to diversion” due to a problem passenger.

An hour later, United Airlines described in a statement that a passenger was escorted off the plane before the flight continued on its way to Amsterdam.

On Twitter, aviation insider XJonNYC shared internal United Airlines communications that appeared to indicate the passenger was enraged over the absence of his preferred meal. Additionally, he appeared to be intoxicated.

The flight continued on to Amsterdam, landing three hours after its scheduled time after the passenger deboarded at Chicago. Flightradar24 reports that the typical duration of the flight is nine hours and thirty minutes.