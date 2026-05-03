Flash floods kill at least 10 in Kenya amid heavy downpour

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Nairobi: Flash floods caused by heavy rains pounding Kenya have claimed at least 10 lives across the country this week, the police confirmed.

The National Police Service on Saturday said most fatalities occurred in the eastern region, where flooding has triggered road closures, widespread property damage, and mass displacements, leaving many communities in distress.

“So far, a total of ten people have sadly lost their lives, with the highest number – seven fatalities – reported in the eastern region,” the police said in a statement issued in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital.

The police said the destruction of two critical bridges have severely disrupted transport and movement of goods in the Coastal and eastern regions.

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The authorities called on all persons, especially those in high-risk and affected areas, to remain vigilant, avoid flooded zones and heed advisories from local authorities.

At least 112 people were killed by floods in Kenya in March, according to the police as the country bears the brunt of climate change effects.

(Source: ANI)