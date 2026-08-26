Flash flood hits Nepal, washes away village near Tibet border, casualties feared

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Kathmandu: A massive flash flood hit northern Nepal’s Bhote Koshi River on Wednesday morning and swept through Rasuwa district, near border of Tibet, washing away villages and project sites.

The flood reportedly struck the region at around 9 am local time, with authorities warning residents living along riverbanks to move to safer, higher ground.

As per information, it is reported that around 1,000 people are feared to be swept away in the floods.

The Nepal Army said the flooding caused extensive damage in Timure and the Syabrubesi area, with vehicles, commercial goods and other property carried away by the water.

Rasuwa Chief Customs Officer Rajendra Dhungana said several vehicles and goods stored within the customs premises were swept away. A bridge that had been built recently was also destroyed.

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Authorities have urged residents living along the Bhote Koshi River to remain on high alert and move to higher ground amid fears of further flooding.

Rasuwa, a mountainous district located around 125 km from Kathmandu and adjoining Tibet, has a population of around 50,000.

Relief and rescue operations are currently underway in the affected areas. Emergency teams are assessing the extent of the destruction and searching for people who may have been swept away by the fast-moving floodwaters.

Officials have warned that the situation remains serious, with difficult mountainous terrain and damaged infrastructure potentially complicating rescue efforts.

The reported figure of around 1,000 people missing is yet to receive official confirmation. Authorities are expected to provide further details on casualties and damage as rescue teams gain access to the affected areas.