Five US refueling planes hit in Iranian strike on Saudi Arabia base, no casualties reported
It is reportedly said that five US refueling planes were struck and damaged by Iran at Saudi Arabia’s Prince Sultan Air Base.
New Delhi: As tensions in the Middle East are escalating another conflict escalating attack has been done by Iran on US refueling plane at Saudi Arabia’s Prince Sultan Air Base. They reportedly struck the planes and damaged them.
It is reportedly being said that this incident happened following US Air Force KC-135 refuelling aircraft crash in western Iraq on Thursday.
No casualties were reported and the planes that were hit during Iranian strikes were damaged but not fully destroyed and is being repaired.