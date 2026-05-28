Five terrorists captured in three separate Judea and Samaria Operations

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Tel Aviv : IDF (Israel Defence Forces) anti-terror special forces arrested five terrorists, including one who planned to carry out an attack in the near future in Judea and Samaria. As a result, several terrorists captured during these operations were linked to imminent threats.

This came as part of what the IDF called three separate “special” operations.

In Jenin, the forces arrested the terrorist who planned to carry out an attack in the near future. Notably, more terrorists captured by the IDF underscores the ongoing efforts to prevent attacks.

In the village of Zeita, near Tulkarm, the forces arrested a terrorist affiliated with Hamas who promoted terror activities. As such, the number of terrorists captured continues to rise due to these missions.

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In an additional operation in the Qalandia area and the village of Al-Bireh, near Jerusalem, the fighters arrested three terrorists, including an armed individual who incited terror activity and a terrorist who was involved in assembling explosives. These terrorists captured demonstrate the range and success of the anti-terror efforts.

(ANI)

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