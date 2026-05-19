Five killed including 2 suspects in shooting at San Diego’s largest mosque

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California: Three people including a security guard was killed in a shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego in California, while two suspects also died.

The investigators discovered the bodies of two teenage bodies (aged 17 and 19), inside a vehicle parked on a nearby street. Police believe that the suspects died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds after carrying out the attack.

The shooting took place outside the mosque complex, the largest Islamic centre in San Diego County before noon.

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According to Reuters, San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said all children attending the day school operating within the mosque complex were safely accounted for and unharmed following the attack.

The investigators are still working to determine the motive behind the attack and reconstruct the sequence of events that led to the violence. The FBI has also joined the investigation.

The police are treating the shooting as a suspected hate crime targeting the Muslim community.