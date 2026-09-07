Five killed as Amazon Cargo jet catches fire, burst into flames at Miami Airport

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New-Delhi: Atleast five people were killed after an Amazon prime Air Cargo operated by 21 Air overran the runway after arriving from San Juan in Puerto Rico and crashed at Miami International Airport.

The incident took place at around 2 pm (local time), shortly after the cargo aircraft landed at the busy Florida airport in the United States.

The jet plowed across a road used by warehouse workers and other businesses that surround the airport. It struck multiple vehicles and caught fire. Five people were killed, three critically injured and two others hospitalized with less severe injuries, Miami-Dade County officials told a news conference.

The crash trapped the pilot and copilot in the cockpit and some occupants in cars, according to Jadallah. The agency said crews also had to extricate a person who was trapped under a vehicle. It wasn’t immediately clear if the pilots survived or if those killed were all in vehicles when the plane struck.

The crash caused significant disruption at Miami International Airport, with flights halted for much of Sunday afternoon as emergency services responded to the accident and worked at the scene. By late Sunday afternoon, around 250 flights had been delayed at the airport, according to FlightAware.

The National Transportation Safety Board has announced that it is sending an investigative team to Miami to determine what led to the aircraft overrunning the runway.

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Investigators are expected to examine the aircraft, the runway and other circumstances surrounding the crash as part of the probe into the deadly incident.

(With Inputs from AP)

Here is the Video

🚨 BREAKING: New video shows the Amazon Prime Air 767 OVERRUNNING Runway 30 in Miami, jumping a road, and coming to a stop before catching fire MANY more lives would have been lost if Miami didn’t have an Arresting System (EMAS) at the end of the runway. Thank GOD for that.… pic.twitter.com/WixKhY8o1I — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 6, 2026