Five, including three people from Andhra Pradesh killed in car crash in Texas

Texas: Five Indians, including three from Andhra Pradesh, died in a horrific road accident near Randolph, Texas in the United States of America, on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Tirumuru Gopi from Gudur town, Rajini Siva from Srikalahasti and Haritha. They are all natives of Chittor district in Andhra Pradesh.

Haritha’s husband, Sai Chennu, was critically injured and was fighting for his life in hospital.

The incident took place at around 6.45 pm (US Time), 10 kilometers south of South Banham.

As per reports, the accident involved a head-on collision between two vehicles.Following which both the vehicles caught fire. Three telegu people died on the spot.

Kondapalli Srinivas, MLA from Andhra Pradesh and a member of the Telugu Desam Party was informed about the unfortunate incident.

Meanwhile, the Telugu families living in the USA have demanded a thorough investigation into the accident.