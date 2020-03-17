First human trial to evaluate a candidate vaccine against coronavirus begins in US

New Delhi: A Coronavirus vaccine test has reportedly been opened in the US, US health officials said Monday. A volunteer has got the first shot in this regard. The trial began in the Seattle area, which became the epicentre of the US outbreak.

Scientists at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases developed the experimental vaccine in collaboration with biotechnology company Moderna Inc.

The open-label trial will enroll 45 healthy adult volunteers aged in between 18 and 55 years over approximately 6 weeks — the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) said in a statement, reported Live Mint.

The first participant received the investigational vaccine today. However, the volunteer would still need to progress through various more stages, known as phases, to prove it works and is safe.

The vaccine is called mRNA-1273 and was developed by NIH scientists and collaborators at biotechnology company Moderna, which is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The Phase 1 study, launched in record speed, is an important first step toward achieving that goal.

Injecting human tissue with the spike’s messenger RNA makes it grow inside the body, thereby eliciting an immune response without having actually infected a person with the full-blown virus.

