First cruise ship ‘Celestyal Discovery’ crosses Strait of Hormuz since war began

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Tehran: A cruise successfully transited the Strait of Hormuz for the first time since the outbreak of the West Asia conflict, according to data from MarineTraffic.

The vessel, identified as the Malta-flagged Celestyal Discovery, sailed through the critical waterway on Friday (local time). MarineTraffic indicated the liner was operating without passengers during the journey. It was the first passenger vessel to make it through since the war began.

The ship had been docked in Dubai for nearly 47 days after arriving in early March, as heightened regional tensions disrupted maritime activity.

Following its transit, the Celestyal Discovery is now en route to Muscat, Oman, with its arrival expected later in the day.

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In a post on X, MarineTraffic said, “First cruise ship transits Strait of Hormuz since conflict began. The cruise ship Celestyal Discovery has become the first passenger vessel to transit the Strait of Hormuz since the start of the conflict. The Malta-flagged vessel departed Dubai on 17 April after remaining docked for approximately 47 days, having first arrived in early March. According to #MarineTraffic data, the ship crossed the Strait of Hormuz at UTC today and is currently heading toward Muscat, Oman, with an estimated arrival on 18 April. Reports indicate the vessel is sailing without passengers.”

MarineTraffic is a leading global ship-tracking intelligence platform that provides near real-time information on vessel positions and maritime activities.

Meanwhile, Iran has asserted that maritime movement through the Strait of Hormuz will be strictly controlled by Tehran, stating that passage will be allowed only through designated routes and under Iranian approval, amid escalating tensions with the United States over regional security and negotiations.

On the other hand, US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said that any agreement with Iran would not take full effect until it is completely finalised, even as he claimed major diplomatic and security breakthroughs involving Tehran, Israel and Lebanon.

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