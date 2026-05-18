Mid-Air Horror at Idaho Air Show: Two Navy Jets Collide, All 4 Crew Survive, Watch

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New Delhi: Two US Navy fighter jets collided mid-air during an air show performance in Idaho on Sunday, causing panic among spectators and forcing Mountain Home Air Force Base into temporary lockdown. The incident occurred during the Gunfighter Skies Air Show, a major aviation event held in the United States.

According to local reports, the accident took place shortly after 12:30 pm local time while the aircraft was participating in an aerial demonstration. The two aircraft involved were EA-18G Growler fighter jets, widely used by the US Navy for electronic warfare operations.

Soon after the collision, emergency crews rushed to the scene as thick black smoke rose near the crash site. Officials said the jets crashed around two miles outside the air base. Videos and images from the scene quickly spread across social media, showing smoke billowing into the sky as emergency responders carried out rescue and fire control operations.

Authorities later confirmed that all four crew members aboard the two jets survived the crash safely. However, no immediate details were released regarding possible injuries or the exact condition of the crew.

The incident led to a temporary lockdown at Mountain Home Air Force Base while rescue and security teams secured the area. Officials also restricted access near the crash site as investigations began.

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The cause of the mid-air collision is still under investigation. Military authorities are expected to examine flight data, communication records, and eyewitness accounts to determine what led to the accident during the air show performance.

The Gunfighter Skies Air Show attracts large crowds every year and features aerial demonstrations by military aircraft and pilots. Sunday’s incident left many spectators shocked, though authorities confirmed that no civilian casualties were reported.

Watch the video here:

Man what the hell. Two US Navy fighter jets have collided mid-air during an air show at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho. All four crew members appear to have ejected safely before the aircraft crashed to the ground. Thank God. pic.twitter.com/pXAvK1EX7I — Ian Miles Cheong (@ianmiles) May 17, 2026

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