FIR lodged against Imran Khan over threats hurled at police, judiciary and bureaucracy

Islamabad: Former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has been booked for openly hurling threats to senior most police officials, a female judge, the state institutions and bureaucracy during his public speech in Islamabad’s F-9 park.

Imran Khan has been booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) for challenging judicial and law enforcement authorities under offence, which falls under Sector 7 of the terrorism act.

“The State of Pakistan has lodged the complaint against the former PM for his extreme step against the judiciary and law enforcers, creating hurdles in performing their duties,” confirmed a source.

During his public address in Islamabad rally, taken out to protest against arrest of his chief of staff Shahbaz Gill, Imran Khan on Saturday night minced no words in giving out clear threats to police authorities, especially ID and DIG police, warning them of consequences over the alleged mistreatment of Shahbaz Gill.

“IGP and DIG! We will not spare you,” said Imran Khan.

Imran Khan also lashed out at Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry for keeping a biased position against PTI. Judge Zeba Chaudhry is the same judge who gave a two days physical remand order of Shahbaz Gill and directed police authorities to move him to Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi.

“Zeba! Be ready, we will take action against you,” said Imran Khan giving an open threat to the female judge of dire consequences.

The statements of Imran Khan prompted the state to spring into action and lodge a First Investigation Report (FIR) against Imran Khan and book him under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said, “Imran Khan would be answerable for threatening the judiciary and police officers, adding that he would be dealt with according to law.”

Sources within the government also hinted towards constitution of joint teams of police commandos for the arrest of Imran Khan at the earliest.

“The government is holding legal consultations on whether to file a separate case against Imran Khan for his provocative speech.

This is all happening in continuation from a campaign after Lasbela incident when six army officers were martyred followed by Gill’s attempt to incite army ranks to go against their top command and then Imran threatening a women judge and police officials for performing their duties as per law,” said Rana Sanaullah.

Imran Khan’s speech has also prompted Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to take notice of the matter and impose a complete ban on live broadcast of Imran Khan’s speeches.

PEMRA directed all TV channels to refrain from telecasting any content in any manner against the state institutions.

“It has been observed that PTI Chairman Imran Khan, in his speeches/statements, in continuously targeting state institutions by leveling baseless allegations, and spreading hate speech through his provocative statements against the state institutions and officers, which is prejudicial to the maintenance of law and order and is likely to disturb public peace and tranquility,” read a notification by PEMRA to all television channels.

It seems that Imran Khan’s rigid stance against the establishment, judiciary and law enforcement authorities and ruling government’s decision to take action against him may just trigger a political chaos in the country with supporters of Imran Khan taking to the streets to resist and block authorities from arresting the popular leader.

