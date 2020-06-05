Fiji declares itself free of COVID-19

Suva: Fiji has declared itself coronavirus free as the remaining three COVID-19 patients were cleared on Friday, said a Minister.

Health Minister Ifereimi Waqainabete said that the island nation will continue to prepare and work as hard as they can to avoid another wave of the deadly virus, reports Xinhua news agency.

“All the work that we are doing around COVID-19 continues and we want to reassure the nation that we will never drop our guard and we continue to be vigilant as ever as possible so that we can be on top of this.”

The Minister said that all the doctors and nurses that were looking after the last three patients will now go through a period of self-isolation.

More than 2,000 COVID-19 tests have been done in Fiji and so far 92 percent of the island nation’s population have been screened.

About 100 people are still in quarantine facilities.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama also said that there have been no COVID-19 deaths in Fiji and the nation has recorded a 100 per cent recovery rate through hard work and affirmation of science.

Fiji had a total of 18 COVID-19 patients since March 19 when its first case was confirmed.

The restrictions around COVID-19 such as the social gathering restrictions of 20 or less people and the nationwide curfew from 10 p.m.to 5 a.m. will remain.