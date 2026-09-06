Fighter jet crashes during Greek air show, two pilots killed
Two pilots were killed after a Greek Air Force F-4 Phantom fighter jet crashed during an air show at Tanagra Air Base north of Athens.
New Delhi: Two pilots were killed after a Greek Air Force F-4 Phantom fighter jet crashed during an air show at Tanagra Air Base north of Athens on Saturday.
According to reports, the fighter jet crashed about two kilometres outside the airport. No bystanders or residents in the wider area were injured in the incident.
The visuals of the air show shows the F-4 performing a right turn a few meters above the ground seconds before it crashed and erupted into a fireball. Video of the crash showed a second ball of fire nearby as the plane broke apart.
Eleven water-dropping firefighting aircraft and helicopters along with 85 firefighters were operating to contain the fire that spread to the nearby forest, as per reports.
Loudspeakers at the air base were urging people to leave the area. The F-4 was participating in the Athens Flying Week, an annual event that attracts military and civilian aviation teams from dozens of countries.
The bodies of the pilots were eventually recovered.