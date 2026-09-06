Fighter jet crashes during Greek air show, two pilots killed

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New Delhi: Two pilots were killed after a Greek Air Force F-4 Phantom fighter jet crashed during an air show at Tanagra Air Base north of Athens on Saturday.

According to reports, the fighter jet crashed about ​two kilometres outside the airport. No bystanders or residents in the wider area were injured in the incident.

The visuals of the air show shows the F-4 performing a right turn ​a few meters above the ground seconds before it ‌crashed ⁠and erupted into a fireball. Video of the crash showed a second ball of fire nearby as the plane broke apart.

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Eleven water-dropping firefighting aircraft and helicopters along with 85 firefighters were operating to contain the fire that spread to the nearby ​forest, as per reports.

Loudspeakers at the air ​base ⁠were urging people to leave the area. The F-4 was participating in the Athens Flying Week, an ⁠annual ​event that attracts military ​and civilian aviation teams from dozens of countries.

The bodies of the pilots were eventually recovered.