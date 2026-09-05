FBI-wanted US citizen Manjit Singh Bedi arrested in Punjab

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New Delhi: Indian-origin US citizen Manjit Singh Bedi was arrested in Jalandhar days after the FBI announced a $150,000 reward for his arrest and conviction.

Manjit Singh Bedi, an Indian-origin US citizen, who was recently named in the FBI’s ‘Most Wanted Fraudsters’ list, has been apprehended by the Punjab Police in Jalandhar.

The FBI had accused Bedi of participating in a food benefits fraud racket sponsored by the US government.

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They have announced a bounty of up to $150,000 for any information helping in his arrest and prosecution.

However, he has been taken into the custody of the Punjab Police in Jalandhar.

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