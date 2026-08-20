FBI Seeks ‘No Name Given Kamal’ For Alleged Links To Lawrence Bishnoi Crime Group

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Delhi: The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has listed a man identified as ‘No Name Given Kamal’ as wanted for his alleged involvement with the Lawrence Bishnoi Organized Crime Group, a transnational criminal organization. ANI posted about this in an X post today.

According to the FBI, the group is accused of conspiracy to interfere with commerce by extortion. The alleged criminal activities of the organization were carried out in the Central District of California and elsewhere.

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The Bishnoi gang, named after jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has been linked to several high-profile crimes in India, Canada and the US in recent years.