F-15 fighter jet of US Air Force crashes in Kuwait

Tehran: Iranian State Media on Monday released a picture on Telegram allegedly of the American F15 fighter pilot whose plane was downed in Kuwait earlier on Monday morning.

As tensions escalate in the region, it also shared visuals of the massive drone fleet of Iran along with Iranian strikes on US-Israeli targets in the region.

“According to local sources, a US F-15 fighter jet was shot down in the skies above Kuwait earlier on Monday morning”, the post added.

The developments follow as Al Jazeera reported on Monday of new explosions in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and the sound of lound bangs in Doha. Arab news reported that Iranian missiles and drones had also targeted Kuwait and Bahrain. An eyewitness also told news agency Reuters that smoke was seen rising from near US embassy in Kuwait.

Earlier in the day, the Kuwait Air Defence Force shot down “a number of hostile aerial targets” on Monday early morning (local time), according to the Kuwait Army.

Meanwhile, Ali Larijani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran on Monday firmly rejected that Iran would not negotiate with the United States.

As tensions widen in West Asia, the second meeting of the Provisional Leadership Council also took place in the presence of Iranian President Masoud Pezekshian, Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei and Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, IRNA said on Monday.

The Provisional Leadership Council was formed shortly after Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei and top security officials were killed in the US and Israel’s ongoing attacks.

The interim council, including President Masoud Pezeshkian, will oversee the country until a new supreme leader is elected. Iranian state media say at least 201 people have been killed in the attacks across 24 provinces, as per Al Jazeera.

🚨 A US warplane has crashed in Kuwait The news has not been confirmed by the US military or the Kuwaiti military pic.twitter.com/WS4f1xrDzX — Sputnik (@SputnikInt) March 2, 2026