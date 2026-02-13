Explosion triggers massive fire at manufacturing plant in New Jersey’s Burlington County

Advertisement

Trenton: A massive fire broke out at a manufacturing facility in Burlington County following an apparent explosion late Thursday night, prompting a large-scale emergency response from multiple fire departments.

The blaze reportedly erupted at American Custom Drying, located in Burlington Township, shortly after 9.20 PM. Witnesses reported hearing a loud explosion before thick plumes of smoke rose from the building and flames became visible from a distance.

As informed by the fire officials, crews encountered heavy fire on the second and third floors of the multi-storey industrial facility. Firefighters used aerial ladder trucks and lifts to attack the flames from above as the fire intensified, leading authorities to strike a second alarm.

Advertisement

A Hazardous Materials Team (local firefighters) was deployed due to concerns about substances stored inside the facility, though officials confirmed there was no immediate threat to nearby residents. Roads surrounding the area were temporarily restricted as emergency operations continued late night.

Authorities said approximately a dozen of employees were inside the building at the time of the incident, but all of them were safely evacuated.

Fire marshals and safety officials are on the site as crews assess structural damage and determine what sparked the incident.