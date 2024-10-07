Explosion in Pakistan: 3 Chinese nationals dead, 17 others injured

By Sudeshna Panda
Explosion in Pakistan

Karachi: At least three foreign nationals died while 17 others sustained injuries in a huge explosion in Pakistan near Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, reported Pakistan’s Geo News.

The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan issued a statement which read, “At around 11 pm on October 6, a convoy carrying Chinese staff of Port Qasim Electric Power Company (Private) Limited was attacked near Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.”

The release further read relating to the explosion in Pakistan, “two Chinese died, one Chinese injured & some local casualties…The Chinese Embassy and Consulates General in Pakistan have launched an emergency plan immediately, requesting the Pakistani side to thoroughly investigate the attack, severely punish the perpetrators, and take all necessary measures to protect the safety of Chinese citizens, institutions and projects in Pakistan…”

WATCH THE VIDEO OF THE EXPLOSION HERE:

