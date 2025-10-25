Exiled leader Tarique Rahman will return to Bangladesh soon, says BNP’ Khandaker Mosharraf

Advertisement

Dhaka: Exiled leader of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Tarique Rahman will soon return to Bangladesh from London after 17 years to participate in the next general election to be held in February 2026, said Dr. Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, one of the party’s senior leaders.

“Yes, we have heard that he himself declared that he (Tarique Rahman) will be coming soon, and the preparation is going on”, said Hossain, one of the members of the Standing Committee, the party’s highest body.

“We all waiting to see the election schedule to be declared by the Election Commission so that he can come and participate in the election. We hope, Tarique Rahman will be coming to Bangladesh soon”, he added.

Replying to a question whether Rahman will be coming after declaring the schedule of the election or before, Hossain said, “That can be any time. We can’t give you a particular time schedule. Tarique Rahman is preparing. He can come any time when he finds a suitable situation in Bangladesh for his return”.

After the interim government of Bangladesh suspended the activities of Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League party, the country’s Election Commission also suspended the party’s registration as a political party. As a result, it seems that the Awami League will not be allowed to participate in the next general election.

In the changing reality, BNP is the largest party in Bangladesh, and unless something dramatic happens, BNP will win the next election. As the leader of BNP, Tarique Rahman is expected to become the next Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

Tarique Rahman, son of late President Ziaur Rahman and ailing former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia, who was sentenced in numerous cases in absentia, was cleared of all charges after Hasina was ousted.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled to India in a student-led uprising in Bangladesh in July-August 2024. An interim government was formed under the leadership of Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus. Yunus travelled to London and met with Tarique Rahman, announcing elections in February.

When asked if participatory and inclusive elections are possible without the Awami League, Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain said, “I believe the election will be inclusive. The government cannot invite anybody outsider to come and participate election. Inclusive election means the election will be participated by the political parties present in Bangladesh. I believe all the political parties present in Bangladesh now involved in politics will participate in the election. So that it will be an inclusive election”, Hossain said.

When asked what the relationship with India would be like if BNP comes to power, Hossain said. “We had been in power before during Ziaur Rahman’s time, Begum Khaleda Zia’s time. We had good relation. We have a policy that we will have a friendly relation with every country of the world. But we will not be dictated by anybody. We will be friendly with everybody”.

(Source: ANI)