Ex RAW official charged in USA over plot to murder Khalistani terrorist Pannun

New Delhi: An Ex-RAW official has allegedly been charged in USA over a plot to murder Khalistani terrorist Pannun, said reports on Friday.

According to the notice of caution issued by the US government, “Vikash Yadav is wanted for allegedly directing a plot to assassinate a United States lawyer and political activist of Indian origin on United States soil.”

Yadav is an Indian national based in India and used “Amanat” as an alias when communicating with his co-conspirator, another Indian national, to facilitate the murder plot. Yadav allegedly provided information, such as the victim’s residential addresses, phone numbers, and other identifying information, to the Indian national in furtherance of the plot,” the notice further read.

“Yadav and his co-conspirator arranged for an associate to deliver $15,000 in cash in New York, New York, as an advance payment for the murder. A federal arrest warrant was issued for Yadav in the United States District Court, Southern District of New York, New York, New York, on October 10, 2024, after he was charged with Murder-For-Hire, Conspiracy to Commit Murder-For-Hire, and Money Laundering Conspiracy,” concluded the caution notice. Further details waited in this matter.