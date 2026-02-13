Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan loses 85% vision in right eye due to medical neglect

Advertisement

Islamabad: Pakistan’s Supreme Court has directed an immediate medical evaluation of former Prime Minister Imran Khan after a report revealed that he has lost 85 per cent of the vision in his right eye.

The order followed a submission report by Barrister Salman Safdar, appointed as amicus curiae, who met Khan inside Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail and reported that the former Prime Minister now retains only 15 per cent vision in his right eye.

A two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan heard the matter. After reviewing the findings, the court directed the government to conduct a comprehensive medical examination, including a specialist ophthalmological review, before February 16.

According to the report submitted by the amicus curiae, Khan had normal 6/6 vision in both eyes as recently as October 2025. He later began experiencing persistent blurred and hazy vision and allegedly raised repeated complaints with jail authorities.

In the report, it stated that Khan subsequently suffered a sudden and complete loss of vision in his right eye. An ophthalmologist at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital diagnosed a blood clot that caused severe damage. Despite treatment, including an injection, only 15% vision reportedly remains in the affected eye.