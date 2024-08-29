Ex-Las Vegas politician jailed for life for killing Vegas reporter

Las Vegas: An ex-Las Vegas politician was jailed for life for killing an investigative journalist who wrote critical articles of his conduct in office two years ago.

The jury sentenced Robert Telles, 47, to life in prison with eligibility for parole after 20 years.

Robert Telles, 47, has been held in jail without bail since 2022 for the stabbing of Las Vegas Review-Journal 69-year-old investigative journalist Jeff German.

In September 2022, Mr German, 69, was found after he had been stabbed seven times in the neck and torso outside his Nevada home.

“Justice has been served,” Clark County prosecutor Steve Wolfson told reporters.

“Today’s verdict should send a message, and that message is a clear message that any attempts to silence the media or to silence or intimidate a journalist will not be tolerated,” as reported by ABSCBN.

Prosecutors accused Telles of killing Mr German over unflattering articles the journalist had written about his behaviour as an elected official.

Telles lost his primary for a second elected term after German’s stories appeared in the Las Vegas Review-Journal in May and June 2022.

The accused Telles hung his head, shaking it slightly from side to side as the guilty verdict was read earlier on Wednesday in Clark county district court.

