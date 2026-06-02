“EU should first prove its impartiality”: Iran accuses Kaja Kallas of ‘warmongering’ to appease US

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Helsinki: The Iranian Embassy in Finland has lambasted the European Union (EU) for its failure to uphold the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), accusing the bloc of adopting a “malign approach” to satisfy the interests of the US. This statement reflects ongoing tensions between Iran and the EU regarding the nuclear deal.

In a strongly worded statement shared on social media platform X, the Iranian mission specifically targeted EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, labelling her among “certain warmongering officials” allegedly pushing for hostile measures against Tehran.

“The EU already had an opportunity to demonstrate genuine goodwill by fulfilling its commitments under the JCPOA. Instead, it adopted a malign approach led by certain warmongering officials–Kaja Kallas–attempting to activate the so-called snapback mechanism and pursuing other hostile measures–merely to appease the U.S.,” the embassy stated.

The “snapback” mechanism refers to a provision within the 2015 nuclear deal that allows a participant state to restore all UN sanctions on Iran if Tehran is found to be in significant non-compliance.

The embassy’s remarks come at a time of heightened tension between Tehran and Brussels over Iran’s nuclear program, its regional influence, and its alleged military support for Russia in the Ukraine conflict – all charges that have been denied by Tehran.

The Iranian mission challenged the EU’s diplomatic standing, asserting that the bloc lacks the moral authority to claim “economic leverage” or “nuclear expertise” in negotiations until it proves its neutrality.

“Before claiming to possess ‘economic leverage, nuclear expertise, and direct engagement,’ the EU should first prove its impartiality and genuine good faith, rather than relying on symbolic gestures,” the X post further read.

European Union’s Kaja Kallas, while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on June 1, stated that “any temporary peace agreement between the United States and Iran must be followed by deeper talks about Tehran’s nuclear stockpiles, missiles, and other critical issues.”

Kallas said she sees a “tenuous diplomatic opening” to extend the current temporary ceasefire and reopen the Strait of Hormuz despite an exchange of attacks overnight by both Iran and the United States.

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The US and Israel launched air strikes against Iran on February 28 following their continued disagreement over issues relating to Iran’s nuclear capability.

The JCPOA, which aimed to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions in exchange for sanctions relief, has been on life support since the United States unilaterally withdrew from the pact in 2018 under the Trump administration. While the EU has attempted to mediate a return to the deal, Tehran maintains that European signatories have failed to protect the Iranian economy from the impact of reinstated US sanctions.

Meanwhile, the Consulate General of Iran in Hyderabad also quoted the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson as saying that the Americans frequently change their positions and make inaccurate statements.

The Consulate General Said, “Iranian FM Spox: You have seen how frequently they change their positions and make inaccurate statements.

These contradictions may be part of their negotiating strategy, but if so, it will not work with the Islamic Republic of Iran. If these contradictions are the result of dysfunction within the American governing system–which is quite possible–then that is a problem the United States must solve.”

Earlier on May 22, the European Council decided to extend the scope of the EU’s restrictive measures originally established to address Tehran’s military support for Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and various armed groups in the Middle East and the Red Sea region. The amended sanctions framework will now also target individuals and entities involved in Iran’s actions and policies threatening the freedom of navigation in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump indicated his optimism regarding a breakthrough in West Asia, noting that he anticipates securing an agreement with Tehran to prolong the truce and restore transit through the strategic maritime chokepoint “over the next week”.

(ANI)

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