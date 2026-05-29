ETGE slams Pakistan for backing China’s Xinjiang policy in joint statement

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Washington DC : The East Turkistan Government-in-Exile (ETGE) has strongly criticised Pakistan and China over their recent joint statement issued on May 26, 2026, accusing Islamabad of backing Beijing’s policies in C, which the organisation refers to as East Turkistan. In this context, ETGE slams Pakistan for its role in supporting these policies.

Sharing the press release on X, the ETGE stated, “The East Turkistan Government-in-Exile (ETGE) condemns, in the strongest possible terms, the People’s Republic of China for its ongoing genocide and colonial occupation of East Turkistan, and the Government of Pakistan for endorsing it in its Joint Statement with Beijing of 26 May 2026.” Notably, ETGE slams Pakistan in this statement for its endorsement of China’s actions.

The organisation alleged that Pakistan, by supporting “China’s stance on issues concerning Xinjiang,” had effectively endorsed what it described as severe human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims and other Turkic communities in the region.

In its statement, the ETGE accused China of carrying out mass detention, forced labour, forced sterilisation of Muslim women, demolition of mosques, restrictions on Islamic religious practices, and separating children from their families. The group further alleged that millions of people had been placed in “concentration camps” and subjected to cultural and religious repression. This is yet another instance where ETGE slams Pakistan for aligning with China.

The ETGE also criticised Pakistan’s repeated endorsement of China’s position in bilateral statements, claiming Islamabad had aligned itself with Beijing in return for financial and strategic support. “This is no isolated lapse but an annual ritual,” the statement said, accusing Pakistan of routinely echoing China’s narrative on the issue. As a result, ETGE slams Pakistan for its repeated actions.

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The organisation additionally rejected references to the “ETIM” in the joint statement, alleging that China had used the term after 9/11 to portray the East Turkistan independence movement as linked to terrorism. According to the ETGE, Pakistan played a role in reinforcing this narrative over the years.

Quoting Salih Hudayar, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Security of the ETGE, the statement said, “That Pakistan, a state that presents itself as a defender of oppressed Muslims, would bless the genocide and colonial subjugation of tens of millions of Muslims and parrot their executioner’s propaganda exposes that claim as hollow.”

The ETGE called on Pakistan to reverse its position, condemn China’s policies in the region, and end all forms of political, intelligence, and security cooperation linked to East Turkistan.

(ANI)

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