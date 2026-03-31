Eric Trump unveils first look of “Donald J Trump Presidential Library” in Miami

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Miami: Executive Vice President of the “The Trump Organisation” and son of US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) has revealed the first visuals of the upcoming “Donald J. Trump Presidential Library”, calling it a “lasting testament” to his father’s legacy.

In a post on X, Eric Trump said the project had been in development for the past six months, adding that he had “poured my (his) heart and soul into this project” alongside his team. He described the waterfront structure in Miami as a landmark dedicated to “an amazing man, an amazing developer, and the greatest President our Nation has ever known.”

According to the post, the images released are being shown to the public for the first time.

His X post said, “FIRST LOOK: The Donald J. Trump Presidential Library is officially here. Over the past six months, I have poured my heart and soul into this project with my incredible team at @Trump. This landmark on the water in Miami, Florida, will stand as a lasting testament to an amazing man, an amazing developer, and the greatest President our Nation has ever known. These images have never been seen by the public — until today. Enjoy!”

Presidential libraries in the United States typically serve as archives and museums preserving documents, artefacts, and records of a president’s administration, often becoming major public and research institutions.

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Earlier, US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said he hoped to be remembered as a “great peacemaker”, highlighting his claims of resolving multiple long-running conflicts, while addressing the Future Investment Initiative Priority Summit in Florida.

Responding to a question about his legacy, Trump said, ” Well, I, I’ll tell you what. So I told you that I settled eight wars. That means millions and millions of people. And some of those wars were going on, one was 34 years, one was 32 years, one was 29 years, one was 22 years. They were long-term wars, and a lot of people being killed every year.”

He claimed that his efforts helped save lives across conflict zones. He said,” So I’ve saved millions and millions of people. And I mean, I know it doesn’t sound right for me to say this, but I’d love my legacy to be made as a great peacemaker because I really believe I’m a peacemaker.”

(Source: ANI)