Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starship explodes in Indian Ocean after splashdown

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New-Delhi: Elon Musk’s SpaceX’s Starship spacecraft splashed down into the Indian Ocean Friday after it successfully launched its Starship V3 – the largest and most powerful rocket in history.

The mammoth rocket blasted off into space at just after 5:30 pm local time (2230 GMT).

The company did not intend to recover the booster or the upper stage, and the final splashdown was fiery but controlled, as planned.

“Splashdown confirmed!” the company wrote on X.

Splashdown confirmed! Congratulations to the entire SpaceX team on the twelfth flight test of Starship! pic.twitter.com/XXBAtryPpL — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 22, 2026

According to the SpaceX press release, the mission lifted off from Starbase, Texas, at 5:30 pm CT and also marked the first Starship launch from the company’s new Pad 2 facility.

The flight began with all 33 Rapotor 3 engines on the Super Heavy booster igniting successfully as the vehicle ascended over the Gulf of America. SpaceX said that one engine shut down during ascent, but the booster completed its first-stage climb and successfully executed a hot-staging manoeuvre, allowing Starship’s upper stage to continue toward space using its six Raptor engines.

Following stage separation, the Super Heavy booster performed a directional flip manoeuvre and attempted a boostback burn. However, according to the company, it was “unable to light all planned engines” and completed only a partial boostback burn before later experiencing a hard splashdown in the Gulf of America during its landing attempt.

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During ascent, Starship also lost one of its vacuum-optimised Raptor 3 engines but maintained its planned trajectory and demonstrated “engine-out capability.”

SpaceX said the mission successfully deployed 20 Starlink simulators and two modified Starlink satellites designed to image Starship in space, the first time such a deployment has occurred during a Starship test flight.

The spacecraft later re-entered Earth’s atmosphere and gathered critical data on heatshield performance and structural integrity. In the final phase of flight, engineers intentionally stressed the vehicle’s rear flaps and tested a dynamic banking manoeuvre intended to simulate future return trajectories to Starbase.

Starship eventually guided itself to a planned splashdown zone in the Indian Ocean, where it completed a landing flip manoeuvre, landing burn, and splashdown using two Raptor engines.

Earlier, according to the New York Post, Thursday’s (local time) initial launch attempt was scrubbed after engineers detected issues involving the temperature of the rocket’s propellants.

During the livestream, a SpaceX representative said, “New rocket, new pad, we’re learning a lot about these systems as we execute them for the first time.”

The publication reported that the aborted attempt was later reclassified as a “wet dress rehearsal,” with SpaceX teams preparing for Friday’s successful launch attempt.

The New York Post also noted that the upgraded Starship V3 stands 407 feet tall, four feet taller than its predecessor, and features redesigned propulsion systems capable of carrying more fuel for long-duration missions.

The publication further reported that Elon Musk sees Starship as the spacecraft that will eventually carry astronauts to the Moon and Mars, with the vehicle playing a central role in NASA’s Artemis lunar exploration program.

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: SpaceX Conducts Twelfth Major Flight Test Of Starship V3 Launch System