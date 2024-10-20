Elon Musk to pay $1 million award each day until Election in November, know why

Pennsylvania: Elon Musk announced to pay $1 million award each day until Election in November. He also awarded $1 million to an attendee at a campaign town hall in Pennsylvania on Saturday. Along with it, he promised to give away the same amount each day until November’s election to someone who signs his online petition supporting the US Constitution.

The petition was launched on America PAC’s website. It aims to gather 1 million signatures from independent swing voters in support of the First and Second Amendments of the US Constitution. The petition also guarantee freedom of speech and the rights to keeping guns. Individuals can show their commitment to upholding the core American values of free speech and the right to bear arms by signing the petition. To participate, individuals need to sign the online petition, which allows America PAC to collect contact information and mobilize potential voters for Trump.

“The First and Second Amendments guarantee freedom of speech and the right to bear arms. By signing below, I am pledging my support for the First and Second Amendments,” the petition reads.

Musk also awarded $1 million to an attendee identified as John Dreher, at a campaign town hall in Pennsylvania on Saturday. The winner got a check of the $1 million from Elon Musk. While handing over the check, the Tesla founder said, “By the way, John had no idea. So anyway, you’re welcome,”

Adding to this, he promised that, his political organisation, America PAC, will be awarding $1 million every day until the November 5 election.

Reportedly, Elon Musk started the America PAC in support of Trump’s presidential campaign. The group is helping mobilize and register voters in battleground states. According to the

federal disclosures, Musk has given around $75 million to America PAC. This massive contribution of Musk makes America PAC a game-changer in Trump’s bid for the White House.

It is worth mentioning that, as the richest person in the world, Elon Musk is using his massive wealth to support Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. His vast wealth and influence make him a key supporter for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.