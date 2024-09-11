The news is by your side.

Elon Musk to become World’s First Trillionaire by 2027, followed by this Indian, Know details

By Abhilasha
New-Delhi: Tesla founder and social media ‘X’ Chief Executive Elon Musk is on the way to becoming the world’s first trillionaire by 2027, according to a report by Dubai based Informa Connect Academy which tracks wealth.

As per Bloomberg’s billionaire index, Musk’s fortune has reached a staggering $241 billion. Musk’s wealth has been growing at an average annual rate of 110%.

Earlier in June, Musk surpassed Bernard Arnault and Jeff Bezos to become the richest person in the world, according to the Forbes Real Time Billionaires list.

The academy’s analysis suggested Indian Industrialist Gautam Adani of India would become the second to achieve trillionaire status. Adani’s wealth has been increasing at a remarkable rate of 123% annually.

Other billionaires like Nvidia founder Jensen Huang, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and LVMH’s Bernard Arnault are also expected to cross the trillion-dollar threshold by 2030.

