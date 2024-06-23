Elon Musk silently welcomes his 12th child, third one with Neuralink Exec Shivon Zills

Tesla CEO and Billionaire Elon Musk have reportedly welcomed his 12th child with Neuralink Exec Shivon Zills earlier this year (i.e. 2024). This is the third child Musk has with the Shivon Zills. With this development the total number of children the billionaire has increased to 12. The details about the baby like name and gender is yet to known.

Even though the news has gone viral over the internet, neither Zilis nor Musk has commented on the report, which was initially reported by Bloomberg. Even though Page Six requested for comments, representatives of Musk did not answer to that.

Reports have revealed that Musk, 52, and Zilis, 38, previously had twins named Strider and Azure (November 2021). It is important to mention that Musk and his then-partner had welcomed their daughter, Exa Dark Siderael/Y via surrogacy.

It is quite fascinating that Musk has expanded his family despite having a very busy career. Relationship between Musk and Zilis has attractive quite some attention for some time. This is because Zillis hold a key position at Neuralink. However, both Zilis as well as Musk has maintained low profile on their personal lives.