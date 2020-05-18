Elon Musk says ‘take the red pill’, Ivanka Trump says ‘taken’

San Francisco: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and US President Donald Trumps daughter and adviser Ivanka had a moment on Twitter via a cryptic tweet related to the all-time science-fiction classic The Matrix.

Musk tweeted on Sunday: “Take the red pill” to his over 34 million followers.

Ivanka retweeted it, adding the word: “Taken!”

For the uninitiated, “Take the red pill” is a line from the popular 1999 movie “The Matrix” about seeking the unvarnished truth:

“You take the blue pill, the story ends, you wake up in your bed and believe whatever you want to believe. You take the red pill, you stay in Wonderland and I show you how deep the rabbit-hole goes”, was the dialogue in the film.

Actor Keanu Reeves is given a choice in the film – he can take the blue pill and return to his regular life, or he can choose the red pill and learn the whole truth about living in a computer simulation.

“The Matrix” co-creator Lilly Wachowski joined Musk and Ivanka, only to spoil the ‘red pill’ party, by tweeting: “F*** both of you”.

More recently, the use of “red pill” has been like slang for people abandoning the ways of liberalism for the values of conservatism, reports Fox News.

Musk, who has been critical of lockdowns and shelter-in-home policies during the Covid-19 pandemic, reopened Tesla’s plant in Fremont, California in defiance of local restrictions last week.