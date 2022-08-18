Electric “self-driving” BMW test car swerves into traffic: 1 dead, nine injured

A BMW test car fitted with “self-steering” technology veered into oncoming traffic in Germany. This triggered a series of collisions involving four vehicles which ended up killing one and seriously injuring nine people.

A spokesman for police in the southwestern town of Reutlingen said the electric BMW iX with five people on board, including a young child, swerved out of its lane at a bend in the road and into incoming traffic, brushing an oncoming Citroen.

The BMW then hit a Mercedes-Benz van head-on, resulting in the death of a 33-year-old passenger in that vehicle.

Meanwhile, the 70-year-old driver of the Citroen lost control of her car and crashed into another vehicle with two people on board, pushing it off the road and causing it to burst into flames.

While BMW confirmed that the crash had involved one of its models it also added that the car in question had no self-driving capabilities.

The vehicle is equipped with Level 2 driver assistance systems, in which case “the driver always remains responsible”, a spokesperson said in a statement.

According to BMW’s website, such systems can brake automatically, accelerate and, unlike Level 1 systems, take over steering,

The carmaker also stated that it was in close contact with the authorities to help determine the exact circumstances of the crash.

Reutlingen police spokesman Michael Schaal said four rescue helicopters and dozens of firefighters responded to the incident and the injured were taken to several hospitals in the region. They included the 43-year-old driver of the BMW, three adults aged 31, 42 and 47, and a 18-month-old child who were all in the test vehicle.

Schaal said police hadn’t yet had an opportunity to interview those involved in the crash.