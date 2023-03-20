Elderly woman mauled to death while feeding neighbour’s dogs

United States: A woman was mauled to death by her neighbour’s Great Danes as she fed them while their owners were out of town, authorities said.

Kristin Potter, 38, of Centre Township in Perry County, died on Thursday despite the efforts of emergency responders and police officers, who were unable to reach her until animal control arrived and tranquillized the dogs, an officer said.

Perry County Coroner Robert Ressler told the outlet that Potter had fed the dogs before and that she had gone to the house with her young son, who eventually ran to get help after the dogs attacked his mother.

“He was present at the scene, but I don’t think he was there for much of it,” Mr Ressler said, according to the Post. “As soon as he saw the dogs starting to attack his mother, he ran across the road to have his brother call 911,” the officer added.

According to cops, another Great Dane and a French bulldog were also in the home but didn’t attack. The two Great Danes that mauled Ms Potter were subsequently euthanized by a veterinarian.

Brandon Zeiders, who is engaged to Potter’s sister, told the state police that the dogs might have been fighting with each other and then turned on Potter when she tried to intervene.

“I’m heartbroken,” the dogs’ owner Wendy Sabathne told the outlet, which noted she was speaking from the hospital where her mother was in intensive care. “I’m in shock. I’m in disbelief, and I just want to die. I can’t believe this happened.”

Several people have claimed that Ms Sabathne’s dogs were aggressive in the past, according to the outlet. Bill Keefer, Ms Potter’s father, said the dogs had bitten his daughter two or three years ago.

Ms Potter’s family also stated that she already endured her husband’s death several years ago as well as the death of one of her sons, who was fatally struck as he rode his bike in 2020.

Great Danes, which can measure 32 inches tall at the shoulder, are generally considered to have a gentle temperament but have historically been used as guard dogs, according to the American Kennel Club.