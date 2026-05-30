Eight rescued after rollercoaster stalls 100 feet above ground in Texas

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New Delhi: Eight people were on the rollercoaster, and they were safely brought to the ground when it stalled at Pleasure Pier in Galveston.

The reason that the ride broke down and got stuck at the top of the structure is unclear, but at the top of the ride, the people were trapped very high up.

The fire services were called to help with the rescue of these passengers who were on the ride, and emergency services were in position, ready with a specialized vehicle to bring the people to the ground safely.

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Images show emergency services carrying out the rescue work on the high structure of the rollercoaster, with everyone safe below at ground level, using appropriate equipment and safety measures.

No injuries were sustained on the rescue, and only one person was looked at by medical personnel. The ride is now closed to the public while officials carry out an inspection.

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