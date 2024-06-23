Eight missing after landslide in rain-drenched China’s Hunan

Beijing: Eight people are missing after a landslide in central China’s Hunan Province early on Sunday, local authorities said.

The landslide happened in Douxi Village, Xinhuang Dong Autonomous County of Huaihua City, and was reported to the county’s emergency response centre at around 4 a.m. on Sunday.

It led to the collapse of four houses, reports Xinhua news agency.

All other people at the site have been relocated to safe areas, and rescue work is underway. The county has been hit by heavy rain.

Heavy downpours or rainstorms hit parts of the Sichuan Basin, Guizhou, Hunan, Jiangxi, Zhejiang, Fujian, Guangxi, Guangdong, Henan, Hubei, and Heilongjiang this month, leading to extensive damage and deaths caused by floodings

Also Read: 30 Dead As Heavy Rain Lashes Central America