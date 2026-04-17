Eight killed, several injured after gas pipeline explodes in Pakistan’s industrial estate

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New Delhi: Eight people, including a woman got killed after a gas pipeline exploded in Pakistan’s industrial estate area in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa yesterday evening.

The victims of the incident are reportedly identified as one woman and seven children.

It is being reportedly said that several people faced severe burns during the incident.

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The incident occurred in Hattar Industrial Estate area of Haripur district near a grinding mill along due to which the nearby house also caught fire leading to an intense blazing situation.

The cause of the explosion is yet to be known. While it is being said that the people lost their lives due to suffocation.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.