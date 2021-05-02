Egypt To Send Medical Supplies To India For Fighting Pandemic

By IANS
Cairo: Egyptian Minister of Health Hala Zayed announced on Saturday that 30 tonnes of medical supplies will be sent to India to help contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the minister said a shipment of 300 oxygen cylinders, 20 ventilators, 100 medical beds, 20 electrocardiography machines, 30 defibrillators and 50 electric syringe pumps will be sent to India.

The supplies will be delivered to India in cooperation with the Egyptian armed forces, the Xinhua news agency reported.

India’s Covid-19 infections tally reached 19,164,969 on Saturday, with a single-day spike of 401,993 cases, according to the Indian health ministry.

