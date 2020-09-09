UN on air pollution
Representative Image

Efforts Required To Address Air Pollution Says UN Chief

By KalingaTV Bureau

United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday called for global efforts to address air pollution.

Around the world, nine out of every 10 people breathe unclean air. Air pollution contributes to various diseases and causes an estimated 7 million premature deaths every year, predominantly in low- and middle-income countries, he said in a video message that was played at a virtual UN event to mark the first International Day of Clean Air for blue skies, Xinhua reported.

Air pollution also threatens the economy, food security and the environment. The world needs to pay far greater attention to air pollution as it recovers from the coronavirus pandemic, he said.

Guterres asked for urgent action to address the deeper threat of climate change. Limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees from pre-industrial levels will help reduce air pollution, death and disease, he said.

Related News

UN Chief ‘shocked’ by video of car sex act in…

UN warns of ‘biblical’ famine due to Covid-19…

UN Security Council renews sanctions against Taliban

UN yearbook: Step up action to avoid climate change effects

This year’s lockdowns in response to Covid-19 have caused emissions to fall dramatically, providing a glimpse of cleaner air in many cities. But emissions are already rising again, in some places surpassing pre-Covid levels, he warned. “We need dramatic and systemic change. Reinforced environmental standards, policies and laws that prevent emissions of air pollutants are needed more than ever.”

Countries need to end subsidies for fossil fuels and to cooperate at the international level to help each other transition to clean technologies, he said.

“I call on governments still providing finance for fossil fuel-related projects in developing countries to shift that support toward clean energy and sustainable transport. And I urge all countries to use post-Covid recovery packages to support the transition to healthy and sustainable jobs.”

The International Day of Clean Air for blue skies falls on September 7, which is a public holiday in the US. The UN commemoration was held on Tuesday instead.

You might also like
World

Covid-19 Cases Surpass 27.5 Million Globally, USA Tops The Chart With More Than 6…

World

Brazil registers over 127,000 Covid-19 deaths

World

China tests secret spacecraft amid crisis with India

World

Three major wildfires largely contained in California

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7