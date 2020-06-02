Ebola Virus Outbreak Detected, 4 Dead Already: WHO

Bhubaneswar: New outbreak of Ebola virus disease has occurred in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that six Ebola cases have so far been detected in Wangata, among whom four have died.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of WHO has said that COVID-19 is not the only health threat people face, there are other diseases too.

The Ebola causes severe bleeding leading to organ failure and subsequently death. Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle pain and chills.

The disease gets transmitted by:

1.Contaminated or dirty syringe, blood, etc.

2.Animal or insect bites or stings.

3. Touching contaminated surfaces such as doorknobs, handles, staircase railings

4. By saliva through kissing or shared drinks.

There are mixed reports about a vaccine for this virus. The FDA website however states that an FDA approved vaccine for the prevention of Ebola virus disease. It adds Ebola virus disease is rare but severe and often deadly and it knows no borders. Vaccination is essential to help prevent outbreaks.

(With inputs from: WHO & FDA)