Ebola outbreak in Congo reaches 1,077 suspected cases, 246 deaths

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Kinshasa : The number of cases linked to the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo continues to rise. There have been 1,077 suspected cases reported since the outbreak began, including 246 deaths, the Congolese government said on Wednesday.

According to DPA, 121 infections had been confirmed in the laboratory, including 17 fatal cases.

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The World Health Organisation believes the actual figure is significantly higher. This is because the outbreak in Ituri province, on the border with Uganda and South Sudan, went unnoticed for weeks. Moreover, not all cases are being reported.

(ANI/WAM)

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