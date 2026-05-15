Ebola Outbreak: 65 killed in eastern DR Congo

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New-Delhi: The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), Africa’s top health agency said on Friday that there was a confirmed Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC) Ituri province.

Around 246 cases and 65 deaths have been reported, mainly in the gold-mining towns of Mongwalu and Rwampara, said the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC Africa).

The preliminary laboratory results from the Institut National de Recherche Biomédicale (INRB) of the DRC have detected ebolavirus in 13 of 20 samples tested, Africa CDC said.

The agency reported that 246 suspected cases have been identified while there have been 65 deaths. The Mongwalu and Rwampara health zones have been the sites of most of the suspected cases. There have also been unconfirmed suspected cases in Bunia.

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Ebola was first discovered in 1976 in what is now DR Congo, and is thought to have spread from bats. This is the 17th outbreak of the deadly viral disease in the country.

What is Ebola Virus ?

Ebolavirus Disease is a severe and often fatal illness. It spreads through direct contact with the bodily fluids of infected persons, contaminated materials, or persons who have died from the disease.

Early detection, prompt isolation and care, contact tracing, infection prevention and control and safe and dignified burials are critical to stopping transmission. Also Read: Ebola Grips Congo, Claims Over 200 Lives