Earthquakes hit Myanmar and Manipur

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New Delhi: Two earthquakes struck Myanmar and Manipur today, according to National Center for Seismology.

In Manipur earthquake struck with a magnitude of 5.2 near the India-Myanmar border, Kamjong at 5.59 AM and Mynamar struck with a magnitude of 4.6 at 5.38 AM.

As per reports, Colombia also faced an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 and Ecuador at 7.52 AM.

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A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.5 struck northeastern and northern Japan yesterday, with a tsunami warning issued, the country’s weather agency said.

The Japanese weather agency issued tsunami warnings for the Pacific coasts of Hokkaido, Aomori, and Iwate prefectures, forecasting tsunami waves of up to 3 meters to arrive immediately.

According to ANI reports, Addressing reporters at her office, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi urged people in quake-affected areas to evacuate to higher ground.